Oct. 18, 2024 / 7:31 AM

Jane Fonda to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award

By Karen Butler
Jane Fonda is slated to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for her acting career and humanitarian work in February. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda is set to receive the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at a ceremony to air on Netflix on Feb. 23.

"Jane Fonda is a trailblazer and an extraordinary talent; a dynamic force who has shaped the landscape of entertainment, advocacy and culture with unwavering passion," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement Thursday.

"We honor Jane not only for her artistic brilliance but for the profound legacy of activism and empowerment she has created. Her fearless honesty has been an inspiration to me and many others in our industry."

Fonda, 86, is known for her roles in films like Klute, Coming Home, 9 to 5, They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, The China Syndrome, On Golden Pond, Stanley & Iris, Monster-in-Law, Book Club, Moving On and 80 For Brady, as well as in the TV shows The Newsroom and Grace and Frankie.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award," Fonda said.

"I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there's no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers. SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come."

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin attend '80 for Brady' premiere in LA

Left to right, stars Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend the premiere of "80 for Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on January 31, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

