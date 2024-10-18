Trending
Oct. 18, 2024 / 7:26 AM

Apple TV+ orders Season 3 of 'Shrinking'

By Karen Butler
Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America in 2023. The show has to be renewed for Season 3. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America in 2023. The show has to be renewed for Season 3. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of its therapy-themed comedy, Shrinking.

Starring Jason Segal, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley, the show kicked off its second season on the streaming service this week.

"I'm so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material," co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence said in a statement Thursday.

"I'm even luckier that they are people I'd want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!"

Harrison Ford, Jason Segel attend 'Shrinking' premiere in LA

Stars Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

