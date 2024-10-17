Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 17, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Reba McEntire: 'Happy's Place' a nicer venue than in early performing days

By Fred Topel
Reba McEntire says she played some sketchy joints early in her career. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Reba McEntire says she played some sketchy joints early in her career. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire said the setting of her new sitcom, Happy's Place, premiering Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, reminds her of her early days as a country music singer.

McEntire plays a woman who runs her late father's restaurant-bar, but learns she has a estranged half-sister (Belissa Escobido) in his will. McEntire began her music career in the '70s, playing small venues even less hospitable than Happy's Place.

Advertisement

"I was in dance halls, a few bars, a few taverns," McEntire told UPI in a Los Angeles interview. "I even opened for a tractor-pull one time. I've played everywhere."

McEntire recorded the theme song for Happy's Place and confirmed the show will call on her character to sing on occasion. The setting also appeals to her other interests, she said.

"Happy's Place is a very nice tavern that serves good food and drink," McEntire said. "I love to eat. I love an occasional drink. so it's very comforting for me."

She said she also feels comfortable returning to TV comedy. McEntire began acting in the 1990 movie, Tremors. Her 2001 sitcom Reba ran for six seasons.

Advertisement

Since Reba, McEntire starred in the sitcom Malibu Country, the drama Big Sky and TV movie The Hammer, guest starred on Young Sheldon and mentored singers on The Voice.

McEntire said she now feels "ten times more comfortable" in front of the camera than performing music.

"[it's] more comfortable because you're in a safe space," McEntire said. "We just jelled so well the first week we ever got together, so now I just feel confident and so much more relaxed. I'm at home."

Happy's Place also reunites McEntire with her Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman, playing a bartender. Looking back on her first television show, McEntire said her experience also makes her more comfortable on television.

"I'm older, more mature," McEntire said. "It's 23 years later, and I'm comfortable in my skin and I know what to do now."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Stranger Things' alum Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season
TV // 15 hours ago
'Stranger Things' alum Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Mason Dye, who played Jason Carver in "Stranger Things," will portray Bombsight in "The Boys" Season 5.
Medical mystery drama 'Watson' to premiere Jan. 26
TV // 15 hours ago
Medical mystery drama 'Watson' to premiere Jan. 26
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Watson," a new series inspired by Sherlock Holmes and starring Morris Chestnut, will premiere Jan. 26 on CBS.
Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander join Ed Gein 'Monster' season
TV // 18 hours ago
Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander join Ed Gein 'Monster' season
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams will join Charlie Hunnam in "Monster" Season 3 on Netflix.
'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'
TV // 18 hours ago
'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," has a new Season 2 trailer featuring the song "Come Play" by K-pop group Stray Kids.
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Lucifer" alum Tom Ellis told UPI that the married professor he plays in Season 2 of "Tell Me Lies" only adds to the complexity of the university-set psychological thriller.
Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce: 'Elsbeth' appeals to levity, humanity
TV // 1 day ago
Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce: 'Elsbeth' appeals to levity, humanity
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce discuss Season 2 of "Elsbeth," returning Thursday on CBS, and why the character's unique approach to crime solving appeals to audiences.
'Like Water for Chocolate' trailer highlights food, love triangle
TV // 1 day ago
'Like Water for Chocolate' trailer highlights food, love triangle
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- HBO released the trailer for "Like Water for Chocolate" Tuesday. The new adaptation premieres Nov. 3 on HBO Latino and Max.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India
TV // 1 day ago
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an Indian spy thriller in the "Citadel" franchise coming to Prime Video.
'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a sixth season on Apple TV+.
'Culinary Class Wars' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Culinary Class Wars' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean cooking competition series "Culinary Class Wars" will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in fall at 31
One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in fall at 31
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Blackpink's Jennie performs new song 'Mantra' on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement