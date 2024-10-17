Trending
Oct. 17, 2024 / 4:02 PM

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer: Travis Fimmel seeks to destroy secretive sisterhood

By Annie Martin
Travis Fimmel plays a threat to the Sisterhood in the new series "Dune: Prophecy." Photo courtesy of HBO
1 of 3 | Travis Fimmel plays a threat to the Sisterhood in the new series "Dune: Prophecy." Photo courtesy of HBO

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing the new series Dune: Prophecy.

The network shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Travis Fimmel (Raised by Wolves), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Olivia Williams (The Crown).

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve's film adaptations of Frank Herbert's Dune book series. The new show is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Dune: Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in the Villeneuve films.

Watson and Williams play Valya and Tula, two Harkonnen sisters, "as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

The new trailer, titled "Power," shows Fimmel's character seek to destroy the secretive sisterhood led by Valya and Tula. He promises the emperor, played by Mark Strong, "to wipe out every trace of the Sisters from our worlds."

The cast also includes Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandra, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

HBO previously released a teaser that shows the Sisterhood strive for power and control alongside other factions.

Dune: Prophecy hails from Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, with Schapker to serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres Nov. 17 on HBO and Max.

