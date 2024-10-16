'Stranger Things' alum Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season

Let's give a warm welcome to Mason Dye, joining as Bombsight in Season 5. More details, you ask? Ya know better by now. pic.twitter.com/9I9Hb98P36— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 16, 2024

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Mason Dye, who portrayed Jason Carver in Stranger Things, is joining the final season of The Boys.

Dye will star as Bombsight in Season 5, the show announced.

Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) had previously been confirmed for the final season, but his role has not yet been revealed.

The Boys pits a group of vigilantes against amoral superheroes and was inspired by the comic book created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Deadline reports that an offshoot known as Vought Rising will also feature Dye's character.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erian Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and Colby Minifie also star.