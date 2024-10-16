Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 16, 2024 / 3:12 PM

'Stranger Things' alum Mason Dye joins 'The Boys' final season

By Jessica Inman

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Mason Dye, who portrayed Jason Carver in Stranger Things, is joining the final season of The Boys.

Dye will star as Bombsight in Season 5, the show announced.

Advertisement

Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) had previously been confirmed for the final season, but his role has not yet been revealed.

The Boys pits a group of vigilantes against amoral superheroes and was inspired by the comic book created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Deadline reports that an offshoot known as Vought Rising will also feature Dye's character.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erian Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and Colby Minifie also star.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Medical mystery drama 'Watson' to premiere Jan. 26
TV // 2 hours ago
Medical mystery drama 'Watson' to premiere Jan. 26
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Watson," a new series inspired by Sherlock Holmes and starring Morris Chestnut, will premiere Jan. 26 on CBS.
Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander join Ed Gein 'Monster' season
TV // 4 hours ago
Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander join Ed Gein 'Monster' season
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams will join Charlie Hunnam in "Monster" Season 3 on Netflix.
'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," has a new Season 2 trailer featuring the song "Come Play" by K-pop group Stray Kids.
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
TV // 11 hours ago
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Lucifer" alum Tom Ellis told UPI that the married professor he plays in Season 2 of "Tell Me Lies" only adds to the complexity of the university-set psychological thriller.
Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce: 'Elsbeth' appeals to levity, humanity
TV // 11 hours ago
Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce: 'Elsbeth' appeals to levity, humanity
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce discuss Season 2 of "Elsbeth," returning Thursday on CBS, and why the character's unique approach to crime solving appeals to audiences.
'Like Water for Chocolate' trailer highlights food, love triangle
TV // 1 day ago
'Like Water for Chocolate' trailer highlights food, love triangle
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- HBO released the trailer for "Like Water for Chocolate" Tuesday. The new adaptation premieres Nov. 3 on HBO Latino and Max.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India
TV // 1 day ago
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an Indian spy thriller in the "Citadel" franchise coming to Prime Video.
'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a sixth season on Apple TV+.
'Culinary Class Wars' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Culinary Class Wars' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean cooking competition series "Culinary Class Wars" will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
TV // 1 day ago
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Emily Osment, Montana Jordan, Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones discuss how the spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," premiering Thursday on CBS, continues the tone of "Young Sheldon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
Ted McGinley calls 'Shrinking' highlight of his career
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
'Georgie & Mandy' cast finds humor in real-life challenges
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
Tom Ellis calls 'Tell Me Lies' professor 'slightly broken soul with slightly bad intentions'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Dominic West, Bailee Madison
Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Dominic West, Bailee Madison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement