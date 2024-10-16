Trending
Oct. 16, 2024 / 11:27 AM

'Arcane' unveils new Season 2 trailer, Stray Kids song 'Come Play'

By Annie Martin

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Arcane Season 2.

The streaming service shared a new trailer for the season Wednesday featuring the song "Come Play" by K-pop group Stray Kids.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show centers on Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), two sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

The new preview, titled "Come Play," features flashbacks from Season 1 and teases the coming war between the characters of Piltover and Zaun.

"There's a monster inside all of us," Silco (Jason Spisak) says in one scene. "It's time to let the monster out."

The song "Come Play" was recorded by Stray Kids, Young Miko and Tom Morello, and was released in full Wednesday.

Arcane Season 2 will be split into three parts, with Act 1 to premiere Nov. 9 on Netflix. Act II and III will follow Nov. 16 and 23, respectively.

Season 2 will be the show's second and final season. Netflix is developing other series set in Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.

