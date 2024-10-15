'Slow Horses': Apple TV+ renews spy drama for Season 6

1 of 5 | Gary Oldman will return as Jackson Lamb in "Slow Horses" Season 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Slow Horses will return for a sixth season on Apple TV+. The streaming service announced Tuesday that it renewed the series for Season 6. Season 4 concluded Oct. 9 and the show was previously renewed for Season 5 in January. Advertisement

Slow Horses is a darkly comedic spy drama starring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the leader of a dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects known as the Slow Horses. The show is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron.

"Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I'm delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure," Apple TV+ Europe creative director Jay Hunt said in a press release.

Slow Horses has been renewed for Season 6.

Season 6 is based on Herron's novels Joe Country and Slough House. The season will see the Slow Horses go on the run "as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge."

Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Jonathan Pryce also star.

Slow Horses is created by British writer and comedian Will Smith.

In Season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected."

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 5.