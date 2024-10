1 of 5 | Tita (Azul Guaita) cooks in "Like Water for Chocolate." Photo courtesy of HBO

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- HBO released the trailer for Like Water for Chocolate on Tuesday. The series premieres Nov. 3 on HBO Latino in the United States and will stream on Max worldwide. Like Water for Chocolate is based on the novel by Laura Esquival. The book was previously adapted as a movie in 1992. Advertisement

Salma Hayek Pinault produced the Spanish-language series via her Ventanarosa Productions. In the show, Tita (Azul Guaita) and Pedro (Andres Baida) fall in love as children.

But, when they grow up, Tita's mother (Irene Azuela) commits Tita's sister (Ana Valeria Becerril) to marry Pedro. Tita expresses her emotions in the kitchen.

The trailer shows many romantic shots of Tita making fritters, cakes and entrees.

Head writer Francisco Javier Royo Fernández and writers María Jaén and Jimena Gallardo adapted the novel. Jerry Rodriguez is showrunner and Manuel Vargas oversees physical production.

New episodes premiere weekly on Sundays.