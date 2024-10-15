Trending
Oct. 15, 2024

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer brings franchise to India

By Annie Martin
"Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an Indian spy thriller in the "Citadel" franchise coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"Citadel: Honey Bunny" is an Indian spy thriller in the "Citadel" franchise coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Honey Bunny is an Indian spy thriller set in the same world as the American series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

The new show is directed by The Family Man and Farzi creators Raj & DK, who co-wrote the series with Sita R. Menon. D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios produce, with the Russo Brothers' AGBO as executive producer.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar also star.

Honey Bunny opens with stuntman Bunny (Dhawan) recruiting struggling actress Honey (Prabhu) for a side gig that "hurls them into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal."

"Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia," an official synopsis reads.

Honey Bunny is described as having "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s," according to a previous press release.

The series "will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise," Prime Video India head of original content Nikhil Madhok said.

Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres Nov. 7 on Prime Video.

In addition, Citadel: Diana, an Italian entry in the franchise, debuted Oct. 10 on Prime Video. The original Citadel was renewed for Season 2 in May 2023.

