Oct. 14, 2024 / 8:12 AM

Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26

By Karen Butler
Chelsie Baham won "Big Brother" Season 26 Sunday night. Photo courtesy of CBS
1 of 2 | Chelsie Baham won "Big Brother" Season 26 Sunday night. Photo courtesy of CBS

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Chelsie Baham was crowned the winner of Big Brother Season 26 on CBS Sunday night.

Baham, 27, a nonprofit organization director from California beat out fellow finalist Makensy Manbeck for the honor and a $750,000 cash prize.

"I have no idea what I'm about to do with this money. One thing that makes me feel like I have so much purpose here is what I do for my day-to-day job. I serve my local community, and so I want to continue to serve my local community. Now, financially, I would love to pay for somebody's college tuition," Baham told EW.com.

"I would just love to give back. I know that I didn't get here on my own and I had some help from the man above to get me to where I'm at today. So I got to give back. This money is not all mine. I may buy me a nice purse and some ice cream and cuddle with my dog. That's far as I thought about this money."

The reality competition series premiered July 17.

Julie Chen Moonves hosted the show.

