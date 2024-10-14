Advertisement
TV
Oct. 14, 2024 / 10:10 AM

Colin Firth's 'Lockerbie' to premiere on Peacock Jan. 2

By Karen Butler
Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Jim Swire in the upcoming miniseries "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth." Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 3 | Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Jim Swire in the upcoming miniseries "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth." Photo courtesy of Peacock

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Colin Firth's five-part, fact-based drama, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, is set to premiere on Peacock and Sky Atlantic on Jan. 2.

The series is based on the true story of how 259 passengers and crew were killed in a terrorist attack when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland 38 minutes after take-off in 1988. Eleven people on the ground also died.

Advertisement

"In the wake of the disaster and his daughter's death, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the U.K. victims' families, who have united to demand truth and justice," a synopsis said.

"Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system," the summary added. "As the truth shifts under Jim's feet, his view of the world is left forever changed."

The cast also includes Catherine McCormack, Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili and Selwa Jghalef.

Otto Bathurst is the series' director-executive producer, while David Harrower is its writer-executive producer.

"The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism that took the lives of 270 innocent people, including both U.S. and U.K. citizens. As the spokesperson for the U.K. victim's families, we have followed Jim Swire's remarkable story for over three decades," executive producer Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

"It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth's captivating performance as he depicts Jim's life's work on screen. In part a profoundly moving character story of love and loss, this drama is as much an investigative political thriller that shows how an ordinary man with unstoppable determination can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth."

Firth won an Oscar for his work in The King's Speech. He is also known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Operation Mincemeat, Mamma Mia!, Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary, Shakespeare in Love and Pride and Prejudice.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
TV // 2 hours ago
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Chelsie Baham was crowned the winner of "Big Brother" Season 26 on CBS Sunday night.
'Terrifier 3' tops North American box office with $18.3M
TV // 18 hours ago
'Terrifier 3' tops North American box office with $18.3M
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Terrifier 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $18.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "SNL" guest host Ariana Grande, current ensemble member Chloe Fineman and former castmate Dana Carvey all offered their best impressions of White Lotus Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge this weekend.
Netflix cancels Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' after two seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix cancels Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' after two seasons
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled Rob Lowe's "Unstable" comedy after two seasons.
Comedian John Mulaney to host variety talk show on Netflix
TV // 3 days ago
Comedian John Mulaney to host variety talk show on Netflix
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney has signed on to host a variety talk show on Netflix.
Netflix orders more 'Diplomat,' 'Nobody Wants This'
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix orders more 'Diplomat,' 'Nobody Wants This'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered Season 3 of the political dramedy "The Diplomat" and Season 2 of the rom-com "Nobody Wants This."
Alicia Silverstone to star in six-part series 'Irish Blood'
TV // 3 days ago
Alicia Silverstone to star in six-part series 'Irish Blood'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone stars in "Irish Blood," a series about a woman seeking to learn more about the father who abandoned her.
Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the limited series "Bank Under Siege," which premieres Nov. 8.
'Outer Banks' stars say their hearts are with North Carolina hurricane victims
TV // 3 days ago
'Outer Banks' stars say their hearts are with North Carolina hurricane victims
NEW YORK, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks" stars Chase Stokes and Drew Starkey say North Carolina has a special place in their hearts, and they are looking for ways to help those communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV
TV // 4 days ago
Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Liane Moriarty, the author of "Big Little Lies," will see two more of her books adapted for television.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Robert Lamm, Sacha Baron Cohen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Robert Lamm, Sacha Baron Cohen
Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
Ariana Grande, Dana Carvey channel Jennifer Coolidge on 'SNL'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw
Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Natalie Maines, Ben Whishaw
'Terrifier 3' tops North American box office with $18.3M
'Terrifier 3' tops North American box office with $18.3M
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Chelsie Baham wins 'Big Brother' Season 26
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement