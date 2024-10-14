Colin Firth's 'Lockerbie' to premiere on Peacock Jan. 2

1 of 3 | Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Jim Swire in the upcoming miniseries "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth." Photo courtesy of Peacock

"In the wake of the disaster and his daughter's death, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the U.K. victims' families, who have united to demand truth and justice," a synopsis said.

"Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system," the summary added. "As the truth shifts under Jim's feet, his view of the world is left forever changed."

The cast also includes Catherine McCormack, Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili and Selwa Jghalef.

Otto Bathurst is the series' director-executive producer, while David Harrower is its writer-executive producer.

"The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism that took the lives of 270 innocent people, including both U.S. and U.K. citizens. As the spokesperson for the U.K. victim's families, we have followed Jim Swire's remarkable story for over three decades," executive producer Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant said in a joint statement.

"It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth's captivating performance as he depicts Jim's life's work on screen. In part a profoundly moving character story of love and loss, this drama is as much an investigative political thriller that shows how an ordinary man with unstoppable determination can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth."

Firth won an Oscar for his work in The King's Speech. He is also known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Operation Mincemeat, Mamma Mia!, Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary, Shakespeare in Love and Pride and Prejudice.