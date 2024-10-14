'Agatha All Along': Agatha guesses Billy's motives

1 of 3 | Kathryn Hahn, pictured at the People's Choice Awards on February 18, portrays Agatha in "Agatha All Along." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a midseason trailer for Agatha All Along on Monday. "What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the road?" asks Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) in the preview. Advertisement

She is referring to Witches' Road -- "a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing," according to an official description.

Earlier in the season, Billy (Joe Locke), known then only as a "mysterious teen," had pleaded with Agatha to accompany him on that journey.

In Episode 5, his true identity is revealed as Wanda's son.

Agatha All Along is a WandaVision offshoot.

"Power doesn't interest me," Billy says in the trailer. "I want something else. Something more."

Four episodes remain, and the first five are streaming on Disney+, the trailer says.

Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza also star.