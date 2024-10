Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Kit O'Connor attend the world premiere of "The Wild Robot" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Terrifier 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $18.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is The Wild Robot with $13.5 million, followed by Joker: Folie a Deux at No. 3, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 4 with $7.1 million and Piece By Piece at No. 5 with $3.8 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Transformers One at No. 6 with $3.7 million, Saturday Night at No. 7 with $3.4 million, My Hero Academia at No. 8 with $3 million, The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 9 with $2.3 million and The Apprentice at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

