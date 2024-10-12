Advertisement
Oct. 12, 2024 / 11:37 AM

Netflix cancels Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' after two seasons

By Karen Butler
"Unstable" star and co-creator Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff attend the Breakthrough Prize Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Unstable" star and co-creator Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff attend the Breakthrough Prize Awards ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled Rob Lowe's Unstable comedy after two seasons.

Lowe co-created the workplace comedy with his son, John Owen Lowe.

Season 2 premiered on the streaming service in August.

The series starred the elder Lowe as Ellis Dragon, the self-centered CEO of biotech company Dragon Industries and John Owen as Jackson, his long-suffering son.

The cast also included Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, Emma Pilar and Fred Armisen.

