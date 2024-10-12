Netflix cancels Rob Lowe's 'Unstable' after two seasons

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled Rob Lowe's Unstable comedy after two seasons.
Lowe co-created the workplace comedy with his son, John Owen Lowe.
Season 2 premiered on the streaming service in August.
The series starred the elder Lowe as Ellis Dragon, the self-centered CEO of biotech company Dragon Industries and John Owen as Jackson, his long-suffering son.
The cast also included Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, Emma Pilar and Fred Armisen.