Netflix orders more 'Diplomat,' 'Nobody Wants This'

Keri Russell's "The Diplomat" is returning for a third season.

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered Season 3 of the political dramedy The Diplomat and Season 2 of the rom-com Nobody Wants This. Production is underway in London and New York City on The Diplomat. Advertisement

Season 2 -- stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi and Allison Janney -- is set to premiere Oct. 31.

"Season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want," Debora Cahn -- the series' creator, showrunner and executive producer -- said in a statement.

There was no word when the new season is slated to air.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody and Justine Lupe, premiered on Sept. 26.

"Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me," said creator/executive producer Erin Foster in a statement Thursday.

"The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed."

"I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!"

New episodes are expected to stream in 2025.