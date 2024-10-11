Comedian John Mulaney to host variety talk show on Netflix

1 of 4 | John Mulaney is getting a new live variety talk show on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney has signed on to host a variety talk show on Netflix. The live weekly show is expected to premiere in early 2025, but few details were disclosed in Thursday's announcement about it. Advertisement

"We have a long relationship with John, and we have done the stand up specials, and during Netflix Is a Joke Festival this year, he did a live talk show called Everybody's in LA," Netflix chief content officer Bela Bejaria said at the Bloomberg Screentime conference Thursday.

"I was there at a couple of the tapings, and it was so bold and original and fresh and unprecedented, unpredictable. And I think it'll be really fun to get to do a live show with him."

Mulaney also is set to guest host the Nov. 2 episode of Saturday Night Live and he will be seen in the Broadway stage comedy, All In, starting Dec. 11.

John Mulaney will host a new LIVE variety talk show on Netflix in early 2025. THAT'S IT. That's all we know! pic.twitter.com/kLmql1c6XO— Netflix (@netflix) October 10, 2024