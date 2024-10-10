Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV

1 of 3 | "Big Little Lies" star Nicole Kidman will produce TV adaptations of two more Liane Moriarty novels: "The Last Anniversary" and "Here One Moment." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, will see two more of her books adapted for television. The Last Anniversary was recently purchased by the BBC, and Fifth Season has picked up the author's 2024 release Here One Moment. Advertisement

"I'm so grateful to once again be working with old friends who also happen to be incredibly talented," Moriarty wrote in a post about the Here One Moment adaption.

"Thank you Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky for your faith in this book," she added.

Kidman and Saari have taken on the project via their production company Blossom Films, while Papandrea and Hutensky are involved via their production company Made Up Stories.

"I'm so happy for the ongoing partnership with Liane," Kidman told Deadline. "And so grateful to count her amongst my closest friends and collaborators." Kidman previously starred in the HBO adaptation of Moriarty's Big Little Lies.

Here One Moment follows a group of people who have had their dates of death predicted by a mysterious woman known as "The Death Lady."

The Last Anniversary, meanwhile, is about a woman who moves into a home gifted her by an ex's great aunt. She relocates to an island that is seemingly plagued by secrets.

Blossom Films, Made Up Stories and Fifth Season are also involved in The Last Anniversary adaption.

The series will be broken into six parts and will star Teresa Palmer, Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald, Helen Thomson, Susan Prior, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Charlie Garber, Uli Latukefu and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor.