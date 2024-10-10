Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 10, 2024 / 2:35 PM

Alicia Silverstone to star in six-part series 'Irish Blood'

By Jessica Inman
Alicia Silverstone will star in new series called "Irish Blood," which is now filming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Alicia Silverstone will star in new series called "Irish Blood," which is now filming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Alicia Silverstone stars in Irish Blood, a series about a woman seeking to learn more about the father who abandoned her.

The show, which is now filming in Ireland, will be released in six segments for Acorn TV.

Advertisement

"Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly," Silverstone says. "I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences."

Silverstone portrays Fiona Sharpe, a successful lawyer who is still angry about her father leaving her during childhood when she gets correspondence from him.

"...She learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn't know she exists," a description reads. "And, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life -- was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father's shady business dealings."

Silverstone is also an executive producer.

Wendy Crewson, Jason O'Mara, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd and Leonardo Taiwo also star.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the limited series "Bank Under Siege," which premieres Nov. 8.
'Outer Banks' stars say their hearts are with North Carolina hurricane victims
TV // 2 hours ago
'Outer Banks' stars say their hearts are with North Carolina hurricane victims
NEW YORK, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks" stars Chase Stokes and Drew Starkey say North Carolina has a special place in their hearts, and they are looking for ways to help those communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV
TV // 3 hours ago
Liane Moriarty books 'The Last Anniversary,' 'Here One Moment' to be adapted for TV
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Liane Moriarty, the author of "Big Little Lies," will see two more of her books adapted for television.
Prime Video orders Season 4 of 'Reacher'
TV // 19 hours ago
Prime Video orders Season 4 of 'Reacher'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Prime Video has ordered a fourth season of "Reacher" ahead of the action thriller's third season premiere.
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre to star in HBO's 'Lanterns'
TV // 20 hours ago
Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre to star in HBO's 'Lanterns'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Friday Night Lights" alum Kyle Chandler and "Genius: MLK/X" actor Aaron Pierre have signed on to star in HBO's "Lanterns."
'Bad Monkey:' Ronald Peet calls capuchin castmate 'an absolute star'
TV // 23 hours ago
'Bad Monkey:' Ronald Peet calls capuchin castmate 'an absolute star'
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Ronald Peet told UPI about several reasons he was eager to play fisherman Neville in the mystery dramedy, "Bad Monkey," but he was especially excited about the chance to work alongside Crystal the Monkey.
What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
TV // 23 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Adam Brody, star of Netflix hit "Nobody Wants This," has portrayed many other roles beyond Rabbi Noah and Seth Cohen on "The O.C."
Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch play 'cat-and-mouse game' in 'Jackal' series
TV // 1 day ago
Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch play 'cat-and-mouse game' in 'Jackal' series
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing "The Day of the Jackal" starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch.
James Callis: MI5 director I play isn't up for job in 'snarkastic' 'Slow Horses'
TV // 1 day ago
James Callis: MI5 director I play isn't up for job in 'snarkastic' 'Slow Horses'
NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- James Callis told UPI the Claude Whelan, the MI5 director he portrays on "Slow Horses," means well, but is in over his head in the spy agency's top position.
What to watch: 5 Justine Lupe roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
TV // 1 day ago
What to watch: 5 Justine Lupe roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- "Nobody Wants This" features an impressive, all-star cast. Justine Lupe, who stars as Morgan in the show, has been in several other hit series. Here are five of her standout roles beyond the Netflix hit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement