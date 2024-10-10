Trending
Oct. 10, 2024 / 1:07 PM

Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' miniseries was inspired by Spain's 1981 heist

By Jessica Inman
Maria Pedraza, pictured at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022, stars in the upcoming limited series "Bank Under Siege." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Maria Pedraza, pictured at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022, stars in the upcoming limited series "Bank Under Siege." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing the limited series Bank Under Siege, which premieres Nov. 8.

The show was "inspired by the real heist that shook Spain in 1981" the streamer said in a social media post teasing the show.

"Exactly three months have passed since the attempted coup d'état at the Congress of Deputies when eleven hooded men entered the headquarters of the Central Bank in Barcelona," an official description said.

"What starts as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a real challenge to Spain's recent democracy. The robbers hold more than 200 hostages in the bank and threaten to kill them if the government does not agree to free Colonel Tejero and three others in charge of the 23F," the description continued.

The trailer opens as the masked robbers overtake the bank, and shows a reporter attempting to unravel the group's motivations.

Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza and Hovik Keuchkerian star. The trio had previously appeared in Money Heist.

The series will be released in five segments.

