What to watch: 5 Justine Lupe roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Rom-com series Nobody Wants This is currently in Netflix's Top 10. Featuring an all-star cast, Kristen Bell (The Good Place) leads the show as Joanne, who co-hosts a podcast with her sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe). Adam Brody (The O.C.) plays Rabbi Noah, Joanne's unexpected love interest, while Timothy Simons (VEEP) is Noah's brother, Sasha, who is married to Esther (Jackie Tohn, of G.L.O.W.). Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) portrays Bina, Noah and Sasha's strong-willed mother, and Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) plays Joanne and Morgan's close friend and podcast producer. Advertisement

If Lupe looks familiar, it's because she's appeared in some of TV's most popular shows. Here are five of her standout roles beyond Nobody Wants This.

'Succession'

Lupe stars as Willa, a former escort who marries oldest son Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) in Succession. The drama follows the Roy children as they plot to see who will succeed their father, Logan (Brian Cox), as CEO of the Waystar Royco media empire. Willa first appears in Season 1 when she goes with Connor to visit Logan in the hospital. She becomes Connor's steady girlfriend and tries for a career as a playwright. Willa marries Connor in the final season.

Succession won many awards and ran for four seasons, from 2018 to 2023. It stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Lupe has a recurring role as Astrid Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The period dramedy, which stars Rachel Brosnahan as housewife and standup comedian Miriam "Midge" Maisel, is set in New York City in the late 1950s/early 1960s. The series follows Midge, her family, and her rise to the top. Lupe's character, Astrid, converted to Judaism to marry Midge's brother, Noah.

The multi-award-winning Prime Video series ran for five seasons, from 2017 to 2023, and stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby.

'Mr. Mercedes'

Lupe is Holly Gibney in Mr. Mercedes. The suspenseful series, based on Stephen King's Bill Hodges trilogy, follows retired detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) as an unsolved mass murder case haunts him. A brilliant but disturbed young man, Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), begins an online cat-and-mouse game with Hodges, escalating to deadly real-world consequences. Holly is Janey's (Mary Louise Parker) niece, who is close to Hodge's.

The crime drama ran for three seasons, from 2017 to 2019, on Audience and Peacock, and stars Holland Taylor, Jharrel Jerome, Robert Stanton, Scott Lawrence, Breeda Wool and Kelly Lynch.

'Younger'

Lupe appears in three episodes of Younger Season 2 as fashion blogger Jade Winslow. The rom-com series follows 40-year-old Liza (Sutton Foster), who pretends to be a 20-something to land a job in the publishing industry. Jade strikes a book deal with Liza and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) with their imprint, Millennial, to write a tell-all. The 20-something turns out to be difficult and a lousy writer. She reveals that she dated Liza's boyfriend, Josh (Nico Tortorella), in the past.

Younger ran for seven seasons on TVLand and Paramount+, from 2015 to 2019. The series stars Debi Mazar, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor and Molly Bernard.

'Cristela'

Lupe stars as Maddie Culpepper in Cristela. The sitcom follows Cristela Hernandez (Cristela Alonzo), a Mexican-American law graduate navigating the challenges of working as an unpaid intern at a Dallas law firm while managing family pressures to find a paying job and settle down. Her family includes her disapproving sister, Daniela, her brother-in-law, Felix, and her traditional mother, Natalia. Maddie is Cristela's boss's materialistic daughter and her co-worker.

The series ran for one season on ABC, from 2014 to 2015, and stars Maria Canals-Barrera, Carlos Ponce, Terri Hoyos, Andrew Leeds and Sam McMurray.