1 of 3 | Eddie Redmayne, pictured at the Tony Awards on June 16, will play an assassin in the upcoming "Jackal" series, which lands on Peacock in November. File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. The series was inspired by Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name. Advertisement

"An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee," an official synopsis reads. "But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse game across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."

The trailer opens with Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts) taking aim at a target, and then shows various attempts to track down the killer.

"He's an exceptional assassin," Lynch says. "He will kill again, unless we stop him...I know I can find him."

The preview shows snippets of Lynch's relentless pursuit.

In addition to Redmayne and Lynch, the series stars Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi lwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O'Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florida Kamara.

Advertisement

The Day of the Jackal lands on Peacock Nov. 14 with five episodes, with weekly episodes released after that.