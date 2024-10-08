Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 8, 2024 / 10:51 AM

'The Diplomat' Season 2 trailer introduces Allison Janney as VP

By Annie Martin
Allison Janney guest stars as vice president Grace Penn in "The Diplomat" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Allison Janney guest stars as vice president Grace Penn in "The Diplomat" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Diplomat Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and new guest star Allison Janney.

Advertisement

The Diplomat is a political thriller created by Homeland, West Wing and Grey's Anatomy writer and producer Debora Cahn.

The show follows Kate Wyler (Russell), the new U.S. ambassador to Britain, as she navigates political crises and her rocky marriage to her husband and former diplomat Hal (Sewell).

Season 2 will see Kate attempt to investigate British prime minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) and unexpectedly reunite with Hal, who survived the attack in London at the end of Season 1.

The trailer ends by introducing Janney as U.S. vice president Grace Penn. The actress is best known for playing C.J. Cregg on The West Wing and Bonnie Plunkett on Mom.

David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh and Ali Ahn also star.

Advertisement

The Diplomat Season 2 premieres Oct. 31 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Goosebumps' S2 with David Schwimmer to premiere Jan. 10
TV // 46 minutes ago
'Goosebumps' S2 with David Schwimmer to premiere Jan. 10
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the young-adult horror-drama, "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," is set to premiere Jan. 10 on Disney+ and Hulu.
In 'Starting 5,' Jayson Tatum says he'd cut off his finger for a championship
TV // 21 hours ago
In 'Starting 5,' Jayson Tatum says he'd cut off his finger for a championship
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the first five minutes of "Starting 5," a 10-episode series starring LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum.
'Virgin River' Season 6 gets photos, Dec. premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
'Virgin River' Season 6 gets photos, Dec. premiere date
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "Virgin River," a romantic drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, will return for a sixth season on Netflix.
Freddie Flintoff to host 'Bullseye' game show Christmas special for ITV
TV // 1 day ago
Freddie Flintoff to host 'Bullseye' game show Christmas special for ITV
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Cricketing legend and former "Top Gear" presenter Freddie Flintoff is set to host a revival of the British game show "Bullseye" on ITV.
'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" mined for laughs what it imagined Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris' reaction might have been to last week's vice presidential debate.
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 2 days ago
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Louis Puech Scigliuzzi told UPI his "Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" character Laurent just wanted to say "goodbye" to Daryl when he chased him down at the end of Season 1.
Amazon Freevee scraps 'Who's the Boss?' sequel series
TV // 2 days ago
Amazon Freevee scraps 'Who's the Boss?' sequel series
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee reportedly has scrapped plans for a "Who's the Boss?" sequel series featuring the original show's stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.
'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes
TV // 3 days ago
'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery shared a glimpse into its upcoming chapter of "People Magazine Investigates" Friday.
Showrunner Kurt Sutter exits 'Abandons' western project at Netflix
TV // 4 days ago
Showrunner Kurt Sutter exits 'Abandons' western project at Netflix
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter has quit his latest series, "The Abandons," weeks before the Netflix western was scheduled to wrap filming.
'Abbott Elementary'-'Always Sunny' crossover episode in the works
TV // 4 days ago
'Abbott Elementary'-'Always Sunny' crossover episode in the works
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An "Abbott Elementary" and "Always Sunny" crossover episode is in the works.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
'Virgin River' Season 6 gets photos, Dec. premiere date
'Virgin River' Season 6 gets photos, Dec. premiere date
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music
Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Nicole Ari Parker, Yo-Yo Ma
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Nicole Ari Parker, Yo-Yo Ma
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement