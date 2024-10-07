Freddie Flintoff to host 'Bullseye' game show Christmas special for ITV

AJ Odudu and Freddie Flintoff hosted the show "Don't Rock the Boat" in 2020. Flintoff is returning to ITV to host a "Bullseye" Christmas special. Photo courtesy of ITV

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Cricketing legend and former Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff is set to host a revival of the British game show Bullseye on ITV. The hour-long program challenges amateur dart players and their trivia-loving partners to hit targets while answering questions. Advertisement

"I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favorite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!" Flintoff said in a statement.

Top Gear was suspended indefinitely by the BBC after Flintoff sustained serious facial injuries and broken ribs in a car wreck while filming an episode of the auto-themed show at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, England in December 2022.

He only revealed the extent of his injuries this past summer when footage from shortly after the mishap appeared in his BBC docu-series, Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams.

"We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever. And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts. Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can't wait for the show to be back on ITV," producer Michael Manne said in a statement.

Flintoff and AJ Odudu hosted the ITV competition show Don't Rock the Boat in 2020.