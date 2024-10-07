Trending
Oct. 7, 2024 / 12:04 PM

'Virgin River' Season 6 gets photos, Dec. premiere date

By Annie Martin

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Virgin River will return for a sixth season in December.

Netflix shared photos and a Dec. 19 premiere date for Season 6 on Monday.

Virgin River is a romantic drama based on the Robyn Carr book series. The show follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse and midwife who moves to the small and remote town of Virgin River in Northern California.

Season 6 will follow preparations for Mel's wedding to Jack (Martin Henderson), the local bar owner and former U.S. Marine who first fell in love with Mel in Season 1.

"We're trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal sinner," showrunner Patrick Smith told Netflix's Tudum.

In addition, Mel and Jack "will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's (Lynda Boyd) farm into their ultimate dream home."

Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury and Kandyse McClure also return to star.

Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr join the series as a young Sarah and Everett, Mel's parents, who appear in flashbacks in the new season.

Virgin River was renewed for Season 6 in May 2023. The series originally premiered on Netflix in 2019.

