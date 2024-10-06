Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'

1 of 4 | Norman Reedus (L) and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi star in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." Season 2 is now airing Sunday nights. Photo courtesy of AMC

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Louis Puech Scigliuzzi says his Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon character Laurent wasn't trying to run away with the titular hero -- or get him stay in France instead of going home to America -- when he chased him down at the end of Season 1. "I think Laurent just wanted to say 'goodbye,'" Louis told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. Advertisement

"The meaning of him going to say goodbye to Daryl is really him saying: 'I forgive you. You have to go to see your family and your loved ones,' so I guess it's just a goodbye and him accepting that [Daryl] has to go."

Airing Sundays on AMC, Season 2 of the zombie-apocalypse drama picks up shortly after the events of Season 1.

Advertisement

Despite his good intentions, Laurent's naive actions caused the loyal and protective Daryl to miss his ship home, so he could escort Laurent all the way back to the Nest at Mont Saint-Michel, an isolated community in the French countryside, where his Aunt Isabelle (Clemence Posey) and other protectors were waiting for him.

While many of the characters on the show are either just trying to keep themselves alive or cynically attempting to seize power to control the unfortunate, Laurent deeply cares for and wants to help other people, some of whom religiously believe he is a savior.

"Laurent is really such an empathetic little boy and he tries to spread love all around the world and, also, hope, which is a really important part to show because without hope, nothing would really happen and the Nest people would already have given up."

Eriq Ebouaney plays Fallou, leader of a group of freedom fighters hunted by a paramilitary organization that wants all survivors to obey its command.

"The journey continues," Ebouaney said about his group in Season 2. "We need to try to do our best to stay safe."

But the actor pointed out that Fallou works with an organization that calls themselves the "Union of Hope" and will not stop risking their lives in an effort to make the world a better place.

Advertisement

"Being with Laurent makes him fully believe that hope is possible. It's not even because people think [Laurent] is the Messiah," Ebouaney said.

"It's the fact that he has been raised in a safe environment [in a convent] with those nuns. We're in the middle of this post-apocalyptic world and this kid survived and the kid can spread love," he added. "I am still fighting. I am a warrior. I need to suffer a little bit more and try to be more empathetic like Laurent."

Marion Genet (Anne Charrier) is the leader of the militia determined to kill Laurent, Fallou, Daryl, Isabelle and other independent-spirited people who want to preserve humanity and live peacefully together outside of Genet's governance.

Asked why these people pose such a threat to Genet, Louis replied: "I think it might be the way that we all unite together against her, and that's the only actual thing that could stop her, in my opinion."

Ebouaney said Season 2 will explain how Genet became the tyrant she is today.

"The fact that she behaves like this means something," he added. "So, we need to find all those points to maybe try to have a different way of seeing life."

Advertisement

The arrival of Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl's best friend from America, also challenges Genet's world view.

"She brings more emotion, more love, as well, because she's just someone who is trying to find connections and friendships."

The show also stars Laika Blanc Francard and Romain Levi.