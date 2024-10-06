Advertisement
TV
Oct. 6, 2024

'SNL' imagines Harris' reaction to Vance-Walz debate

By Karen Butler
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg played Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC
1 of 2 | Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg played Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live mined for laughs what it imagined Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris' reaction might have been to last week's vice presidential debate between her running mate Jim Walz and Republican J.D. Vance.

The sketch saw the return of SNL alumni Maya Rudolph as Harris, Andy Samberg as her husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey as current President Joe Biden.

Current SNL cast member Bowen Yang played Vance and comedian Jim Gaffigan played Walz.

The nine-minute sketch showed Harris and Emhoff settling into a couch with snacks and glasses of wine to watch the debate.

The clip mocks both vice presidential candidates for dodging questions and Walz specifically for being overly agreeable and friendly.

Harris crushes a glass in her hand when Walz mistakenly says, "I've become friends with school shooters."

Harris and Emhoff then decide to watch something "less stressful," with Emhoff suggesting they turn on Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menedez Story, and Harris offering to put on her recent debate against presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Before they can switch channels, however, Harris spits out her wine after hearing Walz explain he misspoke when he said he was at the 1989 Tianamen Square massacre when there is proof he was actually in the United States at the time.

"I think what happened is I went to [Disney World's] Epcot. You can go around the whole world and I had a couple [drinks] in the Germany section and thought I went to China. Anyway, I'm a knucklehead," Walz said before locking eyes sympathetically with Vance, who admitted he, too, has past statement he'd "like to back out of."

"Why are they friends Why are they vibing?" Harris at home wanted to know.

Carvey's Biden then wanders into the room and says, "If you're not here, I'll come by later."

"What's wrong with that guy Walz. He's crazy!" Biden said. "Get your facts straight, Jack. You've gotta hit them with a, 'No joke' or 'Here's the deal' or 'Let me be clear.'"

