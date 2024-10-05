Advertisement
TV
Oct. 5, 2024 / 12:02 PM

Amazon Freevee scraps 'Who's the Boss?' sequel series

By Karen Butler
Alyssa Milano's planned "Who's the Boss?" revival is no longer going forward at Amazon Freevee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Alyssa Milano's planned "Who's the Boss?" revival is no longer going forward at Amazon Freevee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon Freevee reportedly has scrapped plans for a Who's the Boss? sequel series featuring the original show's stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano.

The news was reported Friday by The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline and TVLine.

Advertisement

No reason was given for the streaming service's decision.

Co-starring Judith Light and Danny Pintauro, the show initially aired for eight seasons from 1984 through 1992 on ABC.

It followed Tony (Danza), the widowed father of young Samantha (Milano), who leaves their Brooklyn neighborhood for a job in posh Connecticuct as a housekeeper/nanny for Angela, a stuffy advertising executive and single mom of Jonathan (Pintauro).

Danza and Milano were to reprise their characters, which was to be written and executive produced by Mike Royce, co-showrunner of the recent One Day at a Time revival.

Danza and Milano have remained close over the years with Danza even attending Milano's recent performance in the Broadway show, Chicago.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes
TV // 22 hours ago
'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery shared a glimpse into its upcoming chapter of "People Magazine Investigates" Friday.
Showrunner Kurt Sutter exits 'Abandons' western project at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Showrunner Kurt Sutter exits 'Abandons' western project at Netflix
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter has quit his latest series, "The Abandons," weeks before the Netflix western was scheduled to wrap filming.
'Abbott Elementary'-'Always Sunny' crossover episode in the works
TV // 1 day ago
'Abbott Elementary'-'Always Sunny' crossover episode in the works
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- An "Abbott Elementary" and "Always Sunny" crossover episode is in the works.
No Season 3 for 'That '90s Show' on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for 'That '90s Show' on Netflix
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled "That '90s Show" after two seasons.
'Rings of Power' showrunner: S2 is Sauron-Celebrimbor psychological thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Rings of Power' showrunner: S2 is Sauron-Celebrimbor psychological thriller
NEW YORK, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" showrunner Patrick McKay told UPI Season 1 set up the world of Middle-earth while the second season spotlights the creation of the titular talismans and the return of Sauron.
Vampires find 'dark purpose' in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
Vampires find 'dark purpose' in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for the last chapter of "What We Do in the Shadows," which premieres Oct. 21.
'The Confidante' trailer: French thriller on Max is inspired by true events
TV // 2 days ago
'The Confidante' trailer: French thriller on Max is inspired by true events
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "The Confidante," the first Max original from France, premieres on the streaming service Oct. 11.
Nickelodeon announces its 'Kids Pick the President' poll
TV // 2 days ago
Nickelodeon announces its 'Kids Pick the President' poll
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced its poll allowing kids to cast their votes for president Thursday.
Ming-Na Wen proud 'Gremlins' cartoon spotlights Chinese culture, characters
TV // 2 days ago
Ming-Na Wen proud 'Gremlins' cartoon spotlights Chinese culture, characters
NEW YORK, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen told UPI she is proud that her animated series, "Gremlins: The Wild Batch," spotlights early 20th-century Asian culture in the United States better than the live-action "Gremlins" movies made in the 1980s.
'Sugar' renewed, Colin Farrell to reprise detective in Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Sugar' renewed, Colin Farrell to reprise detective in Season 2
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell will once again portray a private investigator when "Sugar" returns for a new season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Garth Brooks responds to sexual assault, rape accusations
Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour due to health issues
Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour due to health issues
'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles
'Billions' alum Damian Lewis sinks teeth into dual 'Radleys' roles
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet
Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen step up for Hurricane Helene victims
Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen step up for Hurricane Helene victims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement