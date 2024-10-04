Trending
Oct. 4, 2024 / 7:34 AM

No Season 3 for 'That '90s Show' on Netflix

By Karen Butler
1 of 5 | Kurtwood Smith's "That '90s Show" won't return for a third season on Netflix. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled That '90s Show after two seasons.

Deadline reported that low viewership was the reason for the decision not to bring back the sequel to That '70s Show, which aired 1998 through 2006, for a third season.

The streaming service revival starred Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, heads of the Forman family as they cared for the teen children of their son Eric (Topher Grace) and his wife Donna (Laura Prepon).

Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama and Mila Kunis made guest appearances on the sequel show, which aired its last episodes in August.

"I know you have been asking me when Season 3 is coming, but I have tough news...Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I'm traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful," Smith wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I've said it before but it's worth mentioning again...this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70's Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons."

