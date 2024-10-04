Trending
Oct. 4, 2024 / 2:52 PM

'People Magazine Investigates' examines 'heart-wrenching' crimes

By Jessica Inman

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery shared a glimpse into its new chapter of People Magazine Investigates Friday.

The series explores "the heart-wrenching true stories behind crimes that transcended headlines and became part of popular culture," an official description reads.

The upcoming season will examine a murderer in a clown outfit, the slaying of an expecting mother, and a journalist killed in a fire.

"Sex, betrayal, money, and an evil clown," a voice says in the trailer.

The latest season premieres Oct. 28 with two episodes, titled "The Boogeyman" and "A Story to Die For," on Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m. EDT.

"The series will continue to expand upon People's original reporting, offering unprecedented access to key individuals close to these cases, archival footage, and new perspectives," a press release states.

