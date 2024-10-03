Trending
Oct. 3, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Vampires find 'dark purpose' in 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6

By Jessica Inman
Harvey Guillen, pictured at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, plays Guillermo in "What We Do in the Shadows." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Harvey Guillen, pictured at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, plays Guillermo in "What We Do in the Shadows." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for the last chapter of What We Do in the Shadows, which premieres Oct. 21.

The mockumentary follows a group of vampires living in Staten Island, N.Y., and Season 6 shows the roommates grappling with their "dark purpose" after a friend awakens from a nap that lasted 50 years.

"They realize how little they've done in half a century," an official description reads. "Not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street)."

Kayvan Novak plays Nandor, who lives with Lazlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin (Mark Proksch).

Guillermo, who had briefly been a vampire himself, is played by Harvey Guillén.

In the trailer, Nadja says she has been "learning the dark arts of corporate America," while Lazlo "dreams of bringing life to a lifeless vessel" and Colin confesses he "may have sleep hypnotized Nandor into Richard Nixon."

Season 5 was nominated for eight Primetime Emmy awards.

"Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon -- all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world," the Season 6 description reads.

