TV
Oct. 3, 2024 / 10:23 AM

Nickelodeon announces its 'Kids Pick the President' poll

By Jessica Inman
Mia Burleson and Nate Burleson, pictured at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March 2023, will host the "Kids Pick the President" special. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Mia Burleson and Nate Burleson, pictured at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March 2023, will host the "Kids Pick the President" special. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced its poll allowing kids to cast their votes for president Thursday.

The Kids Pick the President culminates in a special on Oct. 28, when the election results will be revealed.

Nate Burleson (CBS Good Morning) will host the 30-minute program, alongside Mia Burleson, 14, his daughter.

"Kids from all sides of the political spectrum will share their personal stories and opinions on topics, including the economy, future of AI and technology and health," a press release states.

Voters can download a badge that reads "I Voted," after sharing their opinions on kidspickthepresident.com.

And parents will notice a media literacy resource on the website, as well.

"We believe kids of all ages deserve to be seen and heard," says Nickelodeon public affairs senior Vice President Jean Margaret Smith. "And we're proud of the role that our Kids Pick the President initiative has played in elevating their voices around important issues in their lives for the last nine election cycles."

The special will air on Nickelodeon at 8 p.m. EDT and will stream the following day on Nick on Demand.

The program will also run on Paramount+, Nickelodeon YouTube, Nick.com and select Pluto TV channels.

