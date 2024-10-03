Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Max is introducing the new series The Confidante.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Laure Calamy.

The Confidante is the first Max original from France and will consist of four episodes. The series is a psychological thriller inspired by true events and premieres Oct. 11 on Max.

Calamy plays Christelle "Chris" Blandin, "a rock music-obsessed Parisian, who, after witnessing the harrowing Nov. 13, 2015, terrorist attacks, quickly latches onto a community of survivors."

"Claiming that her best friend Vincent was one of dozens critically injured at the Bataclan Theatre, Chris becomes an indispensable resource for the group, working her way into a prominent role in a survivors' association. Though her commitment seems relentless, discrepancies begin to pepper her story -- raising serious doubts among the true victims of the tragedy," an official synopsis reads.

Arieh Worthalter, Annabelle Lengronne, Alexis Manenti, Ava Baya and Anne Benoît also star.

The Confidante is based on the Alexandre Kauffman book La Mythomane du Bataclan. Kauffman adapted his book for the series, alongside Fanny Burdino, Jean-Baptiste Delafon and Samuel Doux. Just Philippot directs.