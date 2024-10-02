Trending
TV
Oct. 2, 2024 / 2:12 PM

'Sugar' renewed, Colin Farrell to reprise detective in Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Colin Farrell, pictured at the 95th annual Oscars nominees luncheon in February 2023, will take on a new case in the upcoming season of "Sugar," on Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell will once again portray a private investigator when Sugar returns for a new season.

Apple TV+ confirmed Wednesday it renewed the series for Season 2.

"Starring and executive produced by Farrell, Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story," an official description reads.

Farrell plays Detective John Sugar, who returns to Los Angeles in the upcoming season and embarks on a new case while his sister remains missing, a press release states.

The first season premiered in April, and starred Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler and Alex Hernandez.

Farrell also stars in the HBO series The Penguin, which airs Thursdays.

In that miniseries, Farrell plays Gotham City's power-hungry Oz, who yearns to be at the top of the food chain.

Apple TV+ has not yet shared a premiere date for Sugar Season 2.

