Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 2, 2024 / 10:53 AM

New '9-1-1' spinoff to arrive not long after final 'Lone Star' season

By Jessica Inman
Rob Lowe, seen at the the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover," stars in "Lone Star," which is now in its final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Rob Lowe, seen at the the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover," stars in "Lone Star," which is now in its final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A new 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works for ABC.

The news comes after the September announcement that 9-1-1: Lone Star would wrap with its fifth season.

Advertisement

"...A huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television -- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear -- for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere," said Michael Thorn, Fox president, at the time.

That trio also created the original series, which aired in 2018, and is set in Los Angeles.

The Austin-based offshoot, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, aired in 2020.

"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn't work," Murphy said in an interview. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it. So now we're going to launch a new show in a new city that I can't name, but it's fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night."

Advertisement

He added, "They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love."

Deadline reports that Las Vegas is a possible location for the newest iteration of 9-1-1.

Murphy and Minear are working on the show, which is slated to drop next year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Radha Mitchell: 2024 viewers may connect to uncertainty of 'Space Age'
TV // 58 minutes ago
Radha Mitchell: 2024 viewers may connect to uncertainty of 'Space Age'
NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Radha Mitchell told UPI she thinks 2024 viewers will connect to the excitement and anxiety that come with the dawn of the new era depicted in her Australian period dramedy, "Last Days of the Space Age."
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
TV // 6 hours ago
Nicholas Alexander Chavez calls 'Mendendez,' 'Grotesquerie' roles 'different worlds'
NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Nicholas Alexander Chavez told UPI it was a fascinating learning experience to work in two back-to-back projects with Ryan Murphy -- FX's "Grotesquerie" and Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."
Billy Crystal plays 'tortured psychiatrist' in new thriller 'Before'
TV // 22 hours ago
Billy Crystal plays 'tortured psychiatrist' in new thriller 'Before'
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Before," a psychological thriller starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light and Jacobi Jupe, is coming to Apple TV+.
Tom Blyth's 'Billy the Kid' renewed for 3rd and final season
TV // 23 hours ago
Tom Blyth's 'Billy the Kid' renewed for 3rd and final season
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- MGM+ has announced it renewed Tom Blyth's fact-based western, "Billy the Kid," for a third and final season.
Travis Kelce hosts 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' in game show trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Travis Kelce hosts 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' in game show trailer
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," a new game show hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is coming to Prime Video.
'Squid Game' teaser invites viewers to take part in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' teaser invites viewers to take part in Season 2
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
Amazon MGM orders 'Reacher' spinoff starring Maria Sten
TV // 1 day ago
Amazon MGM orders 'Reacher' spinoff starring Maria Sten
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM announced Tuesday it has ordered a new series following Neagley, the popular character Maria Sten played for two seasons on its action-thriller "Reacher."
Cardellini, Parris, more vie for Romano, Kudrow house in 'No Good Deed'
TV // 1 day ago
Cardellini, Parris, more vie for Romano, Kudrow house in 'No Good Deed'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser for "No Good Deed" on Monday, previewing Linda Cardellini, Teyona Parris, Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, O-TFagbenle, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary and more in the series which premieres Dec. 12.
'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts
TV // 2 days ago
'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "The Penguin" is the No. 1 streaming TV show and "Civil War" is the top online movie this week.
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
TV // 3 days ago
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "SNL" veterans Dana Carvey and Maya Rudolph returned for the sketch comedy show's Season 50 premiere this weekend to parody outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and his vice president and possible successor Kamala Harris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
'Good Times,' 'Coming to America' actor John Amos dies
'Good Times,' 'Coming to America' actor John Amos dies
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco
Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Lorraine Bracco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement