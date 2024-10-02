New '9-1-1' spinoff to arrive not long after final 'Lone Star' season

1 of 2 | Rob Lowe, seen at the the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover," stars in "Lone Star," which is now in its final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A new 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works for ABC. The news comes after the September announcement that 9-1-1: Lone Star would wrap with its fifth season. Advertisement

"...A huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television -- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear -- for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere," said Michael Thorn, Fox president, at the time.

That trio also created the original series, which aired in 2018, and is set in Los Angeles.

The Austin-based offshoot, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, aired in 2020.

"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn't work," Murphy said in an interview. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it. So now we're going to launch a new show in a new city that I can't name, but it's fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night."

Advertisement

He added, "They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love."

Deadline reports that Las Vegas is a possible location for the newest iteration of 9-1-1.

Murphy and Minear are working on the show, which is slated to drop next year.