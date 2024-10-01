Trending
Tom Blyth's 'Billy the Kid' renewed for 3rd and final season

By Karen Butler
Tom Blyth's "Billy the Kid" will return for a third and final season on MGM+ File Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- MGM+ has announced it renewed Tom Blyth's fact-based western, Billy the Kid, for a third and final season.

"In Season 2, Michael Hirst, Donald De Line, along with Tom Blyth and the rest of our talented cast, captivated audiences with the dramatic events leading to the infamous Lincoln County War, during which Billy is struggling to hang on to both his soul and the love of his life," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement Tuesday.

"In Season 3, we are excited to bring the naturally cinematic story of one of American history's most fascinating, and often misunderstood, characters to its conclusion, as only MGM+ can."

Blyth -- who starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes -- plays the titular 19th century outlaw in Billy the Kid.

The cast also includes Alex Roe, Nuria Vega and Daniel Webber.

Season 2 wrapped up in June.

