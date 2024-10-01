Trending
'Squid Game' teaser invites viewers to take part in Season 2

By Annie Martin

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Squid Game Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Monday that invites viewers to take part in the new season.

The teaser features the Squid Game recruiter played by Gong Yoo. The character's daily routine includes packing his briefcase with pieces to play the game ddakji, money and business cards.

The video ends with Gong's character stepping off the subway and asking, "Would you like to play a game with me?" He recruited Squid Game protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) the same way in Season 1.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller about a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

Season 2 will see Gi-hun (Lee), aka Player 456, return for another round of Squid Game.

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix released a trailer in September.

Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun also return to star, with Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an to join the cast.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix. The series will end with a third season in 2025.

