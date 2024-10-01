Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 1, 2024 / 1:08 PM

Billy Crystal plays 'tortured psychiatrist' in new thriller 'Before'

By Annie Martin
"Before," a psychological thriller starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light and Jacobi Jupe, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | "Before," a psychological thriller starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light and Jacobi Jupe, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is introducing the new series Before.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Billy Crystal.

Advertisement

Before is a psychological thriller from Paramount Television Studios. The series is created by Sarah Thorp, who also serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Crystal executive produces with Eric Roth, Adam Bernstein and Jet Wilkinson.

Before follows Eli (Crystal), a child psychiatrist mourning the death of his wife, Lynn (Judith Light). Eli encounters a Noah (Jacobi Jupe), a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past.

"As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer features a recurring mysterious farmhouse and hints there may be sinister circumstances surrounding Lynn's death.

Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh also star.

Before premieres Oct. 25 on Apple TV+.

The role marks a dramatic turn for Crystal, an actor and comedian known for When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and the Monsters, Inc. movies.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tom Blyth's 'Billy the Kid' renewed for 3rd and final season
TV // 2 hours ago
Tom Blyth's 'Billy the Kid' renewed for 3rd and final season
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- MGM+ has announced it renewed Tom Blyth's fact-based western, "Billy the Kid," for a third and final season.
Travis Kelce hosts 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' in game show trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Travis Kelce hosts 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' in game show trailer
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," a new game show hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is coming to Prime Video.
'Squid Game' teaser invites viewers to take part in Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Squid Game' teaser invites viewers to take part in Season 2
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
Amazon MGM orders 'Reacher' spinoff starring Maria Sten
TV // 5 hours ago
Amazon MGM orders 'Reacher' spinoff starring Maria Sten
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM announced Tuesday it has ordered a new series following Neagley, the popular character Maria Sten played for two seasons on its action-thriller "Reacher."
Cardellini, Parris, more vie for Romano, Kudrow house in 'No Good Deed'
TV // 1 day ago
Cardellini, Parris, more vie for Romano, Kudrow house in 'No Good Deed'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser for "No Good Deed" on Monday, previewing Linda Cardellini, Teyona Parris, Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, O-TFagbenle, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary and more in the series which premieres Dec. 12.
'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts
TV // 1 day ago
'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- "The Penguin" is the No. 1 streaming TV show and "Civil War" is the top online movie this week.
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "SNL" veterans Dana Carvey and Maya Rudolph returned for the sketch comedy show's Season 50 premiere this weekend to parody outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and his vice president and possible successor Kamala Harris.
'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday
TV // 2 days ago
'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" icon Drake Hogestyn has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.
Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has joined the cast of the TV thriller, "Yellowjackets."
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks" Emmy winner Jean Smart is set to host the Season 50 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
Beloved Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
'Noir' author Scott Huver explores darker side of Ryder, Sinatra crimes
'Noir' author Scott Huver explores darker side of Ryder, Sinatra crimes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement