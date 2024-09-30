Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 30, 2024 / 8:07 AM

'Penguin,' 'Civil War' top TV, film streaming charts

By Karen Butler
Colin Farrell's "The Penguin" is the No. 1 streaming show in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Colin Farrell's "The Penguin" is the No. 1 streaming show in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Penguin is the No. 1 streaming TV show and Civil War is the top online movie this week.

Reelgood.com released the rankings Monday based on data for the week of Sept. 19.

Advertisement

Top 10 TV Shows

1. Penguin (Max)

2. Agatha All Along (Disney+)

3. High Potential (Hulu)

4. The Old Man (Hulu)

5. The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

6. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

7. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

8. From (Prime Video)

9. Kaos (Netflix)

10. Matlock (Paramount+)

Top 10 Movies

1. Civil War (Max)

2. His Three Daughters (Netflix)

3. Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

4. Challengers (Prime Video)

5. The Fall Guy (Peacock)

6. Uglies (Netflix)

7. I Saw the TV Glow (Max)

8. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount+)

9. Beetlejuice (Max)

10. Kinds of Kindness (Hulu)

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
TV // 21 hours ago
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "SNL" veterans Dana Carvey and Maya Rudolph returned for the sketch comedy show's Season 50 premiere this weekend to parody outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and his vice president and possible successor Kamala Harris.
'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday
TV // 23 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" icon Drake Hogestyn has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.
Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has joined the cast of the TV thriller, "Yellowjackets."
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks" Emmy winner Jean Smart is set to host the Season 50 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC this weekend.
'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday
TV // 1 day ago
'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Kristian Nairn told UPI the heartbreaking "Game of Thrones" scene in which his beloved character Hodor dies while heroically saving the life of young Bran Stark was as traumatic to film as it was to watch.
No Season 4 for 'Chucky' on Syfy/USA
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 4 for 'Chucky' on Syfy/USA
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy "Chucky" has been canceled after three seasons.
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake
TV // 2 days ago
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh and Mike Faist have signed on to star in a TV remake of the classic film "East of Eden."
'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation
TV // 2 days ago
'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Like Water for Chocolate," a new series based on the Laura Esquivel novel, is coming to HBO and Max.
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
TV // 3 days ago
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Season 5 Part II premiere of the contemporary western "Yellowstone" will air on both its longtime cable home Paramount Network and its broadcast television sister CBS on Nov. 10.
Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen scold satanic teen rockers in 'Hysteria!'
TV // 3 days ago
Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen scold satanic teen rockers in 'Hysteria!'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for the horror series "Hysteria!" Thursday. The show starring Bruce Campbell and Julie Bowen premieres Oct. 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday
'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday
Singer, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88
Singer, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement