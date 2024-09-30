1 of 5 | Linda Cardellini stars in "No Good Deed." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser trailer for No Good Deed on Monday. The show premieres Dec. 12. The series from creator Liz Feldman features an ensemble cast vying for a new home. Ray Romano was the first to join the cast in 2023. Advertisement

Lisa Kudrow followed one week later. They play the couple selling their 1920s Spanish-style villa.

Feldman's Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini and Luke Wilson joined the cast soon after. The teaser shows them as well as Denis Leary, O-T Fagbenle, Poppy Liu and Teyonah Parris as their characters.

Abbi Jacobson plays the realtor trying to manage all these parties. Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves and Linda Lavin, with Anna Maria Horsford also guest star.

No Good Deed will be eight half-hour episodes.