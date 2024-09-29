Advertisement
TV
Sept. 29, 2024 / 9:43 AM

'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday

By Karen Butler
Soap opera legend Drake Hogestyn has died at the age of 70. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Soap opera legend Drake Hogestyn has died at the age of 70. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Days of Our Lives icon Drake Hogestyn has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.

Advertisement

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination," a statement from Hogestyn's family posted on the soap opera's Instagram page Saturday.

"After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones," the message continued. "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business."

Advertisement

The Indiana native began playing character John Black on Days starting in 1986.

"This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched," Ken Corday, the daytime drama's executive producer, said in a statement to Soap Opera Digest.

In 1982, he starred in CBS' Seven Brides for Seven Brothers with the late River Phoenix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on SNL
TV // 33 minutes ago
Dana Carvey plays rambling Joe Biden on SNL
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "SNL" veterans Dana Carvey and Maya Rudolph returned for the sketch comedy show's Season 50 premiere this weekend to parody outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and his vice president and possible successor Kamala Harris.
Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
Hilary Swank joins 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has joined the cast of the TV thriller, "Yellowjackets."
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
TV // 21 hours ago
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "Hacks" Emmy winner Jean Smart is set to host the Season 50 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC this weekend.
'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday
TV // 22 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Kristian Nairn told UPI the heartbreaking "Game of Thrones" scene in which his beloved character Hodor dies while heroically saving the life of young Bran Stark was as traumatic to film as it was to watch.
No Season 4 for 'Chucky' on Syfy/USA
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 4 for 'Chucky' on Syfy/USA
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy "Chucky" has been canceled after three seasons.
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake
TV // 1 day ago
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh and Mike Faist have signed on to star in a TV remake of the classic film "East of Eden."
'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation
TV // 2 days ago
'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Like Water for Chocolate," a new series based on the Laura Esquivel novel, is coming to HBO and Max.
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
TV // 2 days ago
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Season 5 Part II premiere of the contemporary western "Yellowstone" will air on both its longtime cable home Paramount Network and its broadcast television sister CBS on Nov. 10.
Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen scold satanic teen rockers in 'Hysteria!'
TV // 2 days ago
Bruce Campbell, Julie Bowen scold satanic teen rockers in 'Hysteria!'
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for the horror series "Hysteria!" Thursday. The show starring Bruce Campbell and Julie Bowen premieres Oct. 18.
'Power Book II: Ghost' final season breaks viewership records
TV // 2 days ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' final season breaks viewership records
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of "Power Book II: Ghost" has shattered Starz viewership records.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
New 'Yellowstone' episode to air on CBS, as well as Paramount
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
Google Doodle interactive game celebrates popcorn
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC
'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday
'Game of Thrones' killed off Hodor on Kristian Nairn's 40th birthday
Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Bonneville, Whoopi Goldberg honor late Maggie Smith
Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Bonneville, Whoopi Goldberg honor late Maggie Smith
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement