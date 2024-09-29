'Days of Our Lives' icon Drake Hogestyn dies day before 71st birthday

Soap opera legend Drake Hogestyn has died at the age of 70. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Days of Our Lives icon Drake Hogestyn has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. We are heartbroken by the passing of daytime legend, #SagAftraMember Drake Hogestyn. One day shy of his 71st birthday, Drake was Days of Our Lives' leading man for an amazing 38 years. Our condolences to his family and extended #DOOL family and fans. #RIP https://t.co/nO8o1DiX3q— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 29, 2024 Advertisement "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination," a statement from Hogestyn's family posted on the soap opera's Instagram page Saturday. "After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones," the message continued. "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business." Advertisement

The Indiana native began playing character John Black on Days starting in 1986.

"This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched," Ken Corday, the daytime drama's executive producer, said in a statement to Soap Opera Digest.

In 1982, he starred in CBS' Seven Brides for Seven Brothers with the late River Phoenix.