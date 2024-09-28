'SNL' to kick off 50th season Saturday on NBC

1 of 4 | Jean Smart is hosting this weekend's Season 50 premiere of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Hacks Emmy winner Jean Smart is set to host the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBC this weekend.

Country music star Jelly Roll will be the musical guest for Saturday's episode of the sketch-comedy show, which tapes in New York City.

Newbies Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline are joining the SNL ensemble, which includes longtime cast members Colin Jost, Michael Che and Kenan Thompson.

The series is kicking off the fresh run of episodes as Saturday Night, a movie about its chaotic first season, opened in theaters.