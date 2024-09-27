Trending
Florence Pugh, Mike Faist to star in 'East of Eden' remake

By Karen Butler
Florence Pugh is set to star in a limited series based on John Steinbeck's "East of Eden." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh and Mike Faist have signed on to star in a TV remake of the classic film East of Eden.

The pair will lead the cast in a seven-episode limited series for Netflix.

East of Eden, a 1952 novel written by John Steinbeck, was previously adapted as a 1955 movie directed by Elia Kazan and starring James Dean and Julie Harris.

Zoe Kazan, Elia Kazan's granddaughter, will serve as co-showrunner with Jeb Stuart on the TV adaptation.

"In the process of bringing this family saga to life, the resonance of my own familial connection to the material has not been lost on me," Zoe Kazan said in a statement.

"But it is Steinbeck's writing -- personal, shocking, profound and free -- that has kept me enthralled to East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen. Working on this has been the greatest joy, and I am thrilled by the cast and crew we are assembling -- and deeply grateful to Netflix, Fifth Season and Anonymous Content for their support."

