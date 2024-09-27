Trending
TV
Sept. 27, 2024 / 11:59 AM

'Like Water for Chocolate' teaser: Salma Hayek produces HBO adaptation

By Annie Martin

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series Like Water for Chocolate.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the show Friday featuring Azul Guaita and Andrés Baida.

Like Water for Chocolate is a romantic drama based on the Laura Esquivel novel. The series is set during the Mexican Revolution and follows Tita de la Garza (Guaita) and Pedro Múzquiz (Baida), a young couple unable to be together due to Tita's family custom of the youngest daughter never marrying to take care of her mother until she dies.

"The protagonists navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavors as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. Along the way, the audience will witness her greatest refuge: the kitchen. For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, transforming those who taste them."

The cast also includes Irene Azuela as Mamá Elena, Ana Valeria Becerril as Rosaura, Andrea Chaparro as Gertrudis, Ángeles Cruz as Nacha, Mauricio García Lozano as Don Pedro Múzquiz, Ari Brickman as Don Felipe Múzquiz, and Louis David Horné as Juan Alejandrez.

Like Water for Chocolate is written and executive produced by Francisco Javier Royo Fernández. Salma Hayek Pinault, José Tamez and Siobhan Flynn also serve as executive producers.

The series premieres Nov. 3 on HBO and Max.

Esquivel's novel was previously adapted as a 1992 film starring Lumi Cavazos and Marco Leonardi.

