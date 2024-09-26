Trending
Sept. 26, 2024 / 12:35 PM

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season breaks viewership records

By Jessica Inman
Michael Rainey Jr., pictured at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 15, 2018, stars in "Power Book II: Ghost." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Michael Rainey Jr., pictured at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 15, 2018, stars in "Power Book II: Ghost." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost has shattered Starz viewership records.

According to the network, more than 10.5 million viewers tuned in this season in the three months since its premiere.

The story's last chapter was released in two installments, with Part 2 premiering Sept. 6.

The penultimate episode airs Friday, with the show to conclude the following week.

The most recent episode to play on Starz, Episode 408, generated increased viewership.

"Episode 408 also garnered the top spot as the #1 rated cable program across the weekend among Black households in key markets including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles," a press release reads.

Michael Rainey Jr. portrays Tariq St. Patrick, who is at a crossroads in his life. The character is the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) of Power, which aired from 2014 to 2020 on Starz.

"With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the good chain and become who needs to be to protect those he loves most," the official description reads.

Mary J. Blige, Cliff Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Caroline Chikezie, Lightskinkeisha and Michael Ealy also star in the Power spinoff.

