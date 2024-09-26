Trending
Sept. 26, 2024 / 12:18 PM

'The Last of Us': Catherine O'Hara questions Pedro Pascal's Joel in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin
Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in "The Last of Us" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in "The Last of Us" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- HBO is teasing The Last of Us Season 2.

The network shared a trailer and posters for the season Thursday in celebration of "The Last of Us Day."

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise. The show follows smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors of a mass fungal infection that caused a zombie-like outbreak.

In the teaser, new cast member Catherine O'Hara is seen questioning Pascal's Joel in what appears to be a therapy session.

"You can't heal something unless you're brave enough to say it out loud. Say the thing you're afraid to say. Say it out loud, no matter what it is, no matter how bad. What did you do?" she asks.

The scene then cuts to dramatic shots of terror and conflict among the characters in the ongoing outbreak.

Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley also return to star as Tommy and Maria, with new cast members to include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of the video game franchise.

Season 2 will premiere on HBO in 2025.

Pedro Pascal's career: hit series, films, red carpets

Pedro Pascal arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Game Of Thrones" Season 4 in New York City on March 18, 2014. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell on the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

