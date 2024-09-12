Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 12, 2024 / 12:08 PM

Couple tries to find missing daughter in dark comedy 'Where's Wanda?'

By Jessica Inman

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV is teasing a new dark comedy series that shows the lengths a couple will go to while trying to find their missing teenage daughter.

Where's Wanda stars Heike Makatsch (Love Actually) as Carlotta Klatt, and Axel Stein as her husband, Dedo.

Advertisement

"My little girl. I can't lose her," Carlotta says in the trailer. "We'll search all the houses in that zone, until we find her."

Carlotta and Dedo stock up on surveillance equipment after the police are unable to locate the missing teen, who is portrayed by Lea Drinda.

"Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighborhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be," an official synopsis reads.

Leo Simon, David Striesow, and Joachim Król, Nikeata Thompson, Palina Rojinski, Kostja Ullmann and Harriet Herbig-Matten also star.

The series kicks off with two episodes premiering on Oct. 2, and then the streamer will release the remaining six episodes on a weekly basis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy
TV // 20 hours ago
'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Diana," a new series starring Matilda De Angelis, is coming to Prime Video.
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell to appear in Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell to appear in Season 3
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The upcoming season of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will focus on how viewers can "choose joy."
Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' cast as Lady in Silver
TV // 23 hours ago
Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' cast as Lady in Silver
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Wednesday that Yerin Ha will join "Bridgerton" Season 4 as Sophie, also known as the Lady in Silver.
Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards
TV // 23 hours ago
Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Vir Das will host the International Emmys in New York City in November.
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
TV // 1 day ago
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges discusses returning for "The Old Man" Season 2, premiering Thursday on FX and Hulu, and which movie roles he'd like to get another shot at.
Lea Thompson: Hallmark's 'Chicken Sisters' is 'comfort TV'
TV // 2 days ago
Lea Thompson: Hallmark's 'Chicken Sisters' is 'comfort TV'
NEW YORK, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Lea Thompson told UPI she sees her new Hallmark dramedy, "The Chicken Sisters," as a welcoming respite from a tumultuous real world.
'SNL' adds three newbies to ensemble for Season 50
TV // 2 days ago
'SNL' adds three newbies to ensemble for Season 50
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- NBC announced that Saturday Night Live has added three featured players -- Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline -- for the sketch comedy show's 50th season.
'Drag Race España' announces Season 4 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Drag Race España' announces Season 4 cast
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A new season of "Drag Race España" introduces 12 new queens and welcomes back judges Javier Ambrosia, Javier Calvo and Ana Locking.
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin among Emmy Award presenters
TV // 3 days ago
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin among Emmy Award presenters
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Dick Van Dyke are among the stars who will present Emmy Awards during the 76th annual ceremony.
Sandra Oh, Jamie Lee Curtis win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 3 days ago
Sandra Oh, Jamie Lee Curtis win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh, Nestor Carbonell, Michaela Coel, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis won Creative Arts Emmys for their work on various TV shows over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement