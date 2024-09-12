Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV is teasing a new dark comedy series that shows the lengths a couple will go to while trying to find their missing teenage daughter.

Where's Wanda stars Heike Makatsch (Love Actually) as Carlotta Klatt, and Axel Stein as her husband, Dedo.

"My little girl. I can't lose her," Carlotta says in the trailer. "We'll search all the houses in that zone, until we find her."

Carlotta and Dedo stock up on surveillance equipment after the police are unable to locate the missing teen, who is portrayed by Lea Drinda.

"Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighborhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be," an official synopsis reads.

Leo Simon, David Striesow, and Joachim Król, Nikeata Thompson, Palina Rojinski, Kostja Ullmann and Harriet Herbig-Matten also star.

The series kicks off with two episodes premiering on Oct. 2, and then the streamer will release the remaining six episodes on a weekly basis.