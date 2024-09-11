Trending
Sept. 11, 2024 / 12:58 PM

Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' cast as Lady in Silver

By Jessica Inman

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Wednesday that Yerin Ha will join Bridgerton Season 4 as Sophie, also known as the Lady in Silver.

"A new lead is unmasked," the Netflix teaser announced.

The upcoming season spotlights Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, as he falls for the mystery woman (Sophie) he met at a masked ball.

"There's this theme with masks that was running throughout all of my audition scenes. When does Sophie put on this mask to cover her emotions? Or vice versa, when does she take it off and when does she soften up?" Ha told Netflix's Tudum. "Playing with those [questions] is just really fun."

She also felt connected to her character's determination to rise above life's challenges.

Ha has previously starred in Halo and will appear in Dune: Prophecy, but shared that she was still nervous to join the Bridgerton cast.

"I was stressing over nothing because everybody has truly welcomed me with open arms," she said.

The show's third season aired Part 1 in May and Part 2 in June.

