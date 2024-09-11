Trending
Sept. 11, 2024 / 12:37 PM

Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards

By Annie Martin
Vir Das (L), pictured with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will host the International Emmys in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Indian actor and comedian Vir Das will host the International Emmy Awards.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced in a press release Wednesday that Das, 45, will host the awards show for the first time.

Das was nominated in the Comedy category in 2021 for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his comedy special Landing.

As an actor, he is known for Whiskey Cavalier, Hasmokh and several Bollywood roles.

"We're delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy Host to his impressive list of talents," said Bruce L. Paisner, president & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. "With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience."

The International Emmys recognize excellence in television produced outside of the United States. The 52nd annual ceremony will take place Nov. 25 in New York City.

"I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. it's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe, is making its best content," Das said. "I know first-hand how it can be life changing."

New Zealand actor and comedian Rhys Darby hosted the 2023 awards show.

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize excellence in American primetime programming, will be held Sunday in Los Angeles.

