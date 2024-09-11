Trending
Sept. 11, 2024 / 3:50 PM

'Citadel: Diana' trailer takes franchise to Italy

By Annie Martin
"Citadel: Diana," a new series starring Matilda De Angelis, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"Citadel: Diana," a new series starring Matilda De Angelis, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon is introducing the new series Citadel: Diana.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Matilda De Angelis.

Citadel: Diana is an Italian spy thriller set in the same world as the American series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

De Angelis plays Diana Cavalieri, an agent of the global spy agency Citadel, which was destroyed eight years ago by the powerful enemy syndicate Manticore.

Citadel: Diana takes place in Milan, 2030, and begins with Diana (De Angeles) trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore.

"When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and the son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who's vying for leadership against the other European families," an official synopsis reads.

Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro also star.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari. Alessandro Fabbri developed the series and co-wrote the show with Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella and Giordana Mari.

The season will consist of six episodes and premiere Oct. 10 on Prime Video.

The original Citadel debuted in April 2023 and was renewed for Season 2 that May. The global franchise is executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO.

