1 of 2 | Lorne Michaels attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History in 2023 in New York City. Season 50 of "SNL" kicks off on NBC on Sept. 28. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- NBC announced that Saturday Night Live has added three featured players -- Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline -- for the sketch comedy show's 50th season. Padilla is a member of the Groundlings comedy troupe, Wakim is a stand-up comedian and Wickline is from TikTok's live show, Stapleview. Advertisement

Chloe Troast, who joined the ensemble last season, announced on her Instagram Story Monday that she was not asked back.

"I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there, it truly felt like home. But it wasn't in the cards," Troast wrote.

"I wanna thank everyone who supported me. Especially everyone who came to see my tour this summer, wore costumes from characters and had such wonderful things to say. You mean everything to me. I hope I was able to spread joy and laughter, all love."

Her announcement comes after Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson recently said they had left the Lorne Michaels-helmed show.

Deadline reported Monday that featured players Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are being promoted to the main cast.

SNL kicks off its next season on Sept. 28.

A live prime-time special celebrating the show's milestone anniversary is set to air on Feb. 16.